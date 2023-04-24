ABC News Announces “The Game Show Show” Celebrating The Beloved Television Genre

ABC News has announced a new four part series that celebrates one of the most beloved television genres with The Game Show Show.

What’s Happening:

a four-part series that celebrates one of the most beloved and durable television genres of our time from ABC News Studios. Spin the wheel, beat the clock, guess the answer and play along through 80 years of game show history! Reflecting on the changing face of America, the series explores the contestants, hosts, visionary creators, and industry scandals that encapsulate iconic game shows.

The Game Show Show debuts Wednesday, May 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, following a new episode of Jeopardy! Masters (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) and a special episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

The Game Show Show is produced by Cream Productions for ABC News Studios. David Brady, Kate Harrison Karman, Sarah Gibson and John Ealer are executive producers for Cream Productions. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Victoria Thompson is executive producer for ABC News Studios.

THE GAME SHOW SHOW Episode Descriptions:

Episode One: “The Answer Is…” (Wednesday, May 10) Since the radio age, America’s love for the quiz show has remained constant, transcending technological innovation and surviving scandals. Today, the quiz show continues to evolve, with new formats and revivals capturing the attention of millions across the country. But the quiz show also reveals a lot about American society. Changes to the kinds of questions hosts ask and how contestants and audiences are responding provide a glimpse into the transformation of American culture and its shifting relationship with knowledge. Featured interviews include Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, Jay Leno, Mark Cuban, Sherri Shepard and more.

Episode Two: “Show Me The Money” (Wednesday, May 17) Guess the price, spin the wheel, take the gamble and become a millionaire. The chance to walk away with thousands ― even millions ― of dollars has cemented these game show phrases in American popular culture forever. Is the game show a path toward achieving the American dream, or is it just another scheme to get rich quick? As the game show adapts to changing norms in American society, a behind-the-scenes look at heart-wrenching moments of victory, defeat and even, at times, fraud puts a human face on the popular format. Featured interviews include Vanna White, Drew Carey, Chris Connelly, Wayne Brady and more.

Episode Three: “Over The Top” (Wednesday, May 24) From singing in front of a star-studded panel to surviving on a remote island, reality competition game shows give audiences a chance to live vicariously through contestants who push the boundaries of human talent, skill and strength. With millions of eyes tuning in to see how the competition unfolds next, reality competition shows are a defining part of the American game show landscape. How these competition shows have evolved sheds new light on changes to the TV industry, as well as broader social shifts in American culture. Featured interviews include Nikki Glaser, Meredith Vieira, Howie Mandel, Claudia Jordan and more.

Episode Four: “Sex, Love or Money?” (Airdate TBA) If love is a game, why can’t it be a game show? Dating shows have quickly become a cornerstone of the American game show landscape, captivating viewers with the inevitable ups and downs of finding love on national TV. While dating and relationship shows have revolutionized the game show genre, they also offer something more fundamental: a compelling reflection of society at large, helping Americans navigate changing social norms around love, sex and gender roles. Featured interviews include Bob Eubanks, Chuck Woolery, Margaret Cho, Jerry O’Connell and more.

