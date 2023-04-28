ABC News Studios To Stream New Documentary “Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop” On Hulu Next Month

A new documentary from ABC News Studios is set to dive into the complicated life of the early 2000s pop sensation, Aaron Carter, chronicling his struggles with mental health, addiction, and family turmoil with special interviews with those closest to him.

Today, ABC News Studios announced a new documentary, Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop, which dives deep into the life of pop singer Aaron Carter.

Carter became a mainstay of the early 2000s pop scene, touring the world as a child solo artist with chart-topping hits like "I Want Candy" and earning the title "The Little Prince of Pop" from Michael Jackson.

Just a few years after his rise to fame, Carter began a cycle of mental health struggles, experienced family turmoil, and grappled with addiction ― culminating in his untimely death in November 2022.

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop is produced for Hulu

The program features interviews with those closest to the pop star, including AJ McLean, a member of the Backstreet Boys who knew Carter since childhood; Melanie Martin, Carter's fiancée and mother of his son; Taylor Helgeson, Carter's best friend and manager; Dr. Travis Stork, former host of The Doctors who tried to help Carter through his addiction journey; Christy Carlson Romano, former Disney Channel star.

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop begins streaming on Monday, May 1st, exclusively on Hulu.