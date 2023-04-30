Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Matt Czuchry Join Cast of “American Horror Story” for Season 12

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Matt Czuchry have joined the cast of the 12th season of American Horror Story.
What’s Happening:
- Through separate reports from Deadline, it has been confirmed that Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose) and Matt Czuchry (The Resident) have joined the upcoming season of the hit FX anthology series.
- The latest season of Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, Delicate Condition, set to be released in August. This marks the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel.
- The season, billed as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby, reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.
- No details have been revealed regarding Rodriguez’s role at this time.
- Czuchry however will reportedly play the male lead opposite Emma Roberts – the duo playing husband and wife.
- Czuchry and Roberts were recently photographed filming a scene at a fertility clinic; their characters’ storyline is believed to involve surrogacy.
- The cast also includes Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian.
- Halley Feiffer, who has written for the series previously, will write each episode for season 12 and serve as showrunner.
- Season 12 of American Horror Story, tentatively titled Delicate, is coming to FX this summer.