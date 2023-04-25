Cara Delevingne Joins Cast of “American Horror Story” for Season 12

Through set photos obtained by InStyle, it’s been confirmed that Cara Delevingne has joined the cast of the 12th season of American Horror Story.

What’s Happening:

Delevingne was spotted on the streets of New York City filming for the upcoming season of the hit FX

During filming, she sported quite the striking outfit, which you can view over at InStyle

Delevingne joins a cast that so far includes AHS alum Emma Roberts and series newcomer Kim Kardashian.

Delevingne got her start as a model, but broke through into acting with a role in 2015's Paper Towns. Other roles since then include the villainous Enchantress in the original Suicide Squad, and as Alice in the second season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Season 12 of American Horror Story, tentatively titled Delicate, will be coming to FX this summer.

, tentatively titled , will be coming to FX this summer. Halley Feiffer, who has written for the series previously, will write each episode for season 12 and serve as showrunner.

American Horror Story is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

