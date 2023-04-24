Murray Gold Returning as “Doctor Who” Composer

Murray Gold, who composed many iconic pieces of music for Doctor Who between 2005-2017, will be returning as the show’s composer beginning with the upcoming 60th anniversary specials.
What’s Happening:
- Murray Gold originally joined Doctor Who when Russell T Davies first revived the show in 2005, going on to compose the show for over 12 years, he has scored some of the most iconic moments in Doctor Who’s history.
- From revamping the theme tune, to creating the music for the Daleks and Cybermen, to name just a few, Murray has been widely celebrated for his role in forging a new musical identity for the show.
- Announced today by the BBC, Murray Gold will once again work with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, with his musical scores appearing when Doctor Who returns in November for three special episodes celebrating the show's 60th anniversary with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor.
What They’re Saying:
- On returning to Doctor Who, Murray Gold said: “I’m so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS. I didn’t think twice. Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure.”
About Doctor Who:
- The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home, outside of the UK and Ireland, of future seasons of Doctor Who.
- David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.
- Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson.
- Other confirmed cast members for the new season include:
