Tinker Bell Actress Yara Shahidi Visits Pixie Hollow at Disneyland

Actress Yara Shahidi, who portrays Tinker Bell in the newly released Disney+ film, Peter Pan & Wendy, recently paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Yara’s visit was everything she dreamed of, paying a visit to Sleeping Beauty Castle before traveling to Pixie Hollow. Of course, Pixie Hollow is where guests can meet Tinker Bell, so it was quite the appropriate pit-stop.

She went on another adventure with Peter Pan by taking a ride on her favorite attraction, Peter Pan’s Flight

Yara then grabbed her Minnie ears, headed to Mickey’s Toontown and went on an adventure into a whimsical cartoon adventure aboard Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

About Peter Pan & Wendy:

Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land.

introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

The film stars: Jude Law ( Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore ) Alexander Molony ( The Reluctant Landlord ) Ever Anderson ( Resident Evil: The Final Chapter ) Yara Shahidi ( grown-ish Alyssa Wapanatâhk Joshua Pickering ( A Discovery of Witches ) Jacobi Jupe Molly Parker ( House of Cards ) Alan Tudyk ( Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ) Jim Gaffigan ( The Jim Gaffigan Show )

Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks ( The Green Knight ) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan .

is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks ( ) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film . The producer is Jim Whitaker ( Pete’s Dragon ), with Adam Borba ( A Wrinkle in Time ), Thomas M. Hammel ( Thor: Ragnarok ), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

), with Adam Borba ( ), Thomas M. Hammel ( ), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers. Check out Alex’s review of Peter Pan & Wendy

Peter Pan & Wendy is now streaming exclusively on Disney+

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning