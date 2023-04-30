Tinker Bell Actress Yara Shahidi Visits Pixie Hollow at Disneyland

Actress Yara Shahidi, who portrays Tinker Bell in the newly released Disney+ film, Peter Pan & Wendy, recently paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Yara’s visit was everything she dreamed of, paying a visit to Sleeping Beauty Castle before traveling to Pixie Hollow. Of course, Pixie Hollow is where guests can meet Tinker Bell, so it was quite the appropriate pit-stop.
- She went on another adventure with Peter Pan by taking a ride on her favorite attraction, Peter Pan’s Flight.
- Yara then grabbed her Minnie ears, headed to Mickey’s Toontown and went on an adventure into a whimsical cartoon adventure aboard Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
About Peter Pan & Wendy:
- Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land.
- There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.
- The film stars:
- Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
- Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord)
- Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter)
- Yara Shahidi (grown-ish)
- Alyssa Wapanatâhk
- Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches)
- Jacobi Jupe
- Molly Parker (House of Cards)
- Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show)
- Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (The Green Knight) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan.
- The producer is Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon), with Adam Borba (A Wrinkle in Time), Thomas M. Hammel (Thor: Ragnarok), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.
- Check out Alex’s review of Peter Pan & Wendy.
- Peter Pan & Wendy is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
