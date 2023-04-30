Tinker Bell Actress Yara Shahidi Visits Pixie Hollow at Disneyland

Actress Yara Shahidi, who portrays Tinker Bell in the newly released Disney+ film, Peter Pan & Wendy, recently paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Yara’s visit was everything she dreamed of, paying a visit to Sleeping Beauty Castle before traveling to Pixie Hollow. Of course, Pixie Hollow is where guests can meet Tinker Bell, so it was quite the appropriate pit-stop.

  • She went on another adventure with Peter Pan by taking a ride on her favorite attraction, Peter Pan’s Flight.

A tiny mic fit for a tiny fairy 🎤🧚🏽 @yarashahidi #Disney #TinkerBell #YaraShahidi #PeterPanAndWendy #DisneyPlus #TinyMic

About Peter Pan & Wendy:

  • Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land.
  • There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.
  • The film stars:
    • Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
    • Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord)
    • Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter)
    • Yara Shahidi (grown-ish)
    • Alyssa Wapanatâhk
    • Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches)
    • Jacobi Jupe
    • Molly Parker (House of Cards)
    • Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
    • Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show)
  • Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (The Green Knight) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan.
  • The producer is Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon), with Adam Borba (A Wrinkle in Time), Thomas M. Hammel (Thor: Ragnarok), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.
  • Peter Pan & Wendy is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

