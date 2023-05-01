Photos: Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio Transformation Seemingly Complete at Downtown Disney

Walls have come down around Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen in Downtown Disney, revealing the seemingly complete and controversial new look.

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen is being transformed into the Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio, which Disneyland.com says will “spring to life over the next few weeks.” Visitors can soon enjoy a fresh approach to the menu, incorporating a vibrant California energy while staying true to the heart of New Orleans. The new look has been controversial among Disney fans, striping away the charming New Orleans vibe for a more bland modern aesthetic.

A brand-new sign simply saying Jazz Kitchen has been installed over the entrance to the restaurant.

This banner has also been hung from the side of the building facing the LEGO Store.

The update to the Jazz Kitchen is just one part of a major overhaul to Downtown Disney. Drawing inspiration from Southern California mid-century modern architecture, the west-end of Downtown Disney will become a beautiful blend of vibrant color palettes, design elements and patterns influenced by the region, and will include an open lawn for relaxation and future events, and an even broader and diverse collection of dining and shopping.

Other new restaurants coming soon to Downtown Disney include Porto’s Bakery & Cafe and Din Tai Fung, while Clyde’s Hot Chicken just opened a small stand last week.