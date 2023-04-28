Photos: Downtown Disney Projects And New Clyde’s Hot Chicken Stand

We were in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort earlier today and caught up on a bit of construction progress, and caught a glimpse of the new Clyde’s Hot Chicken location as well.

Now permanently closed, Catal, an opening day restaurant that has been at Downtown Disney since 2001, has permanently closed to make way for Paseo and Centrico. Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytan will bring his inclusive vision of Mexican cuisine to Paseo and Centrico, brought to life by Patina Restaurant Group. The restaurant and central courtyard bar and dining area will offer guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytan’s homeland.

Only days ago, Clyde’s Hot Chicken revealed that they would be opening a new location in Downtown Disney. Originally opening their first location in 2019 in Downtown Fullerton, the new Southern California favorite has made their way near the iconic Disneyland Monorail station in the West End of the Downtown Disney District, with a menu that consists mostly of hot chicken on skewers.

Fans of the restaurant might notice this isn’t the full menu they are familiar with, so it can be speculated that this is a temporary location until a new more permanent location rises.

To that end, or should I say, to that West-end, work continues on the area of Downtown Disney between the Disneyland Monorail and the Disneyland Hotel. Formerly home to the AMC Theater and other locations, the area has been nearly completely demolished to make way for new offerings in the district.

Drawing inspiration from Southern California mid-century modern architecture, the west end of Downtown Disney is set to become a beautiful blend of vibrant color palettes, design elements and patterns influenced by the region, and will include another open lawn for relaxation and future events, and an even broader and diverse collection of dining and shopping.