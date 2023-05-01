Rob Delaney to Return as Peter for Marvel’s “Deadpool 3”

Sugarbear, you got this, buddy! Rob Delaney has signed on to reprise his role as the fan-favorite Peter in Marvel’s Deadpool 3, according to Deadline.

Marvel fans were introduced to Delaney's Peter in Deadpool 2, when he was accepted as the only non-super-powered member of Deadpool's otherwise super team known as X-Force.

, when he was accepted as the only non-super-powered member of Deadpool’s otherwise super team known as X-Force. The character was initially killed off in the film but was later saved in a time-traveling post-credits sequence.

Delaney is an Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominated comedian, actor and writer who is best known for co-creating the acclaimed comedy series Catastrophe .

Some of his other acting credits include Netflix's The School for Good and Evil, Amblin's The Good House and the Disney+ Home Sweet Home Alone.

Delaney joins a list of returning actors for the franchise, which includes Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic, who will reprise their roles as Vanessa and Colossus

