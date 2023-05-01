Rob Delaney to Return as Peter for Marvel’s “Deadpool 3”

Sugarbear, you got this, buddy! Rob Delaney has signed on to reprise his role as the fan-favorite Peter in Marvel’s Deadpool 3, according to Deadline.
- Marvel fans were introduced to Delaney’s Peter in Deadpool 2, when he was accepted as the only non-super-powered member of Deadpool’s otherwise super team known as X-Force.
- The character was initially killed off in the film but was later saved in a time-traveling post-credits sequence.
- Delaney is an Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominated comedian, actor and writer who is best known for co-creating the acclaimed comedy series Catastrophe.
- Some of his other acting credits include Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil, Amblin’s The Good House and the Disney+ reboot Home Sweet Home Alone.
- Delaney joins a list of returning actors for the franchise, which includes Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic, who will reprise their roles as Vanessa and Colossus, respectively.
More on Deadpool 3:
- Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.
- Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the film, announced last year in a couple of humorous videos.
- Shawn Levy, who has worked with Reynolds and Jackman on projects like The Adam Project, Free Guy and Real Steel, will direct the film.
- Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote an initial draft of the script for the new film before Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two Deadpool films, came on as writers as well.
- Deadpool 3 was originally planned to be released on September 6th, 2024, but was pushed back two months to November 8th, 2024.