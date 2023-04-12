Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic to Reprise Roles as Vanessa and Colossus for “Deadpool 3”

Marvel is really putting in the maximum effort on Deadpool 3. Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic are now set to reprise their roles as Vanessa and Colossus, respectively, according to Deadline.
- Baccarin portrayed Vanessa, the love interest for the title character, in both of the first two Deadpool films.
- The character was killed in the Deadpool 2 but appeared in multiple scenes later in that film.
- With Deadpool being introduced to the multiverse in this film, it’s possible Deadpool meets a Vanessa who is still alive in another universe.
- Colossus, a key member of the X-Men, has also been featured in the first two Deadpool films.
- His presence has led to jokes about none of the other X-Men being available for those films, but perhaps that changes with Deadpool’s first appearance in the MCU.
- Baccarin and Kapicic join Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams, who are also set to reprise their roles from the first two films as Dopinder and Blind Al, respectively.
- They will also be joined by recent cast additions Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.
More on Deadpool 3:
- Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.
- Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the film, announced last year in a couple of humorous videos.
- Shawn Levy, who has worked with Reynolds and Jackman on projects like The Adam Project, Free Guy and Real Steel, will direct the film.
- Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote an initial draft of the script for the new film before Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two Deadpool films, came on as writers as well.
- Deadpool 3 was originally planned to be released on September 6th, 2024, but was pushed back two months to November 8th, 2024.