Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic to Reprise Roles as Vanessa and Colossus for “Deadpool 3”

Marvel is really putting in the maximum effort on Deadpool 3. Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic are now set to reprise their roles as Vanessa and Colossus, respectively, according to Deadline.

Baccarin portrayed Vanessa, the love interest for the title character, in both of the first two Deadpool films.

films. The character was killed in the Deadpool 2 but appeared in multiple scenes later in that film.

but appeared in multiple scenes later in that film. With Deadpool being introduced to the multiverse in this film, it’s possible Deadpool meets a Vanessa who is still alive in another universe.

Colossus, a key member of the X-Men, has also been featured in the first two Deadpool films.

films. His presence has led to jokes about none of the other X-Men being available for those films, but perhaps that changes with Deadpool’s first appearance in the MCU.

Baccarin and Kapicic join Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams, who are also set to reprise their roles from the first two films as Dopinder and Blind Al, respectively.

They will also be joined by recent cast additions Emma Corrin Matthew Macfadyen

More on Deadpool 3: