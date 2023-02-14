Emma Corrin Joins the Cast of Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool 3”

Emma Corrin has landed a lead role in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3, according to a post shared by Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.
What's Happening:
- Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3.
- Ryan Reynolds' post read: "New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!"
- Other than the fact that this will be a villain role, little is known about the character.
- Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.
- Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the film, announced last year in a couple of humorous videos.
- Deadpool 3 was originally planned to be released on September 6th, 2024, but was pushed back two months to November 8th, 2024.