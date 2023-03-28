“Succession” Star Matthew Macfayden Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Deadpool 3”

The Merc with a Mouth has a new friend. Succession star Matthew Macfayden has joined the cast of Marvel's Deadpool 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news of Macfayden’s casting comes just days after the premiere of the fourth and final season of the hit HBO series Succession , in which he stars.

, in which he stars. Now, he’ll be joining another dysfunctional family in Deadpool 3 , though details about his role are unknown at this time.

, though details about his role are unknown at this time. However, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Marvel had been searching for a character being described as a third wheel to Deadpool and Wolverine.

His role on the hit HBO series earned him an Emmy award nomination in 2020.

In addition to his role on Succession, Macfayden will also be seen in Amazon’s feature Holland, Michigan. He also had a role in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

