“Succession” Star Matthew Macfayden Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Deadpool 3”

The Merc with a Mouth has a new friend. Succession star Matthew Macfayden has joined the cast of Marvel's Deadpool 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The news of Macfayden’s casting comes just days after the premiere of the fourth and final season of the hit HBO series Succession, in which he stars.
- Now, he’ll be joining another dysfunctional family in Deadpool 3, though details about his role are unknown at this time.
- However, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Marvel had been searching for a character being described as a third wheel to Deadpool and Wolverine.
- His role on the hit HBO series earned him an Emmy award nomination in 2020.
- In addition to his role on Succession, Macfayden will also be seen in Amazon’s feature Holland, Michigan. He also had a role in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.
More on Deadpool 3:
- Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.
- Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the film, announced last year in a couple of humorous videos.
- Shawn Levy, who has worked with Reynolds and Jackman on projects like The Adam Project, Free Guy and Real Steel, will direct the film.
- Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote an initial draft of the script for the new film before Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two Deadpool films, came on as writers as well.
- Deadpool 3 was originally planned to be released on September 6th, 2024, but was pushed back two months to November 8th, 2024.