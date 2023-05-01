SeaWorld San Diego Plants 100 Trees for Arbor Day

SeaWorld San Diego celebrated Arbor Day this past Friday by planting 100 trees in their parking lot.

What’s Happening:

  • Arbor Day took place on Friday, April 28th, a day to celebrate nature, and more specifically, trees.
  • Trees are an essential part of every ecosystem – they help clean the air we breathe, prevent soil erosion and rainwater runoff, and provide shelter and protection for many birds and mammals.
  • SeaWorld San Diego celebrated Arbor Day by planting 100 trees throughout the parking lot.

