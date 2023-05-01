SeaWorld San Diego Plants 100 Trees for Arbor Day

SeaWorld San Diego celebrated Arbor Day this past Friday by planting 100 trees in their parking lot.
What’s Happening:
- Arbor Day took place on Friday, April 28th, a day to celebrate nature, and more specifically, trees.
- Trees are an essential part of every ecosystem – they help clean the air we breathe, prevent soil erosion and rainwater runoff, and provide shelter and protection for many birds and mammals.
- SeaWorld San Diego celebrated Arbor Day by planting 100 trees throughout the parking lot.
More SeaWorld Parks News:
- Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, the highly anticipated new coaster coming to SeaWorld Orlando, is now officially set to open on May 27th, with passholder previews beginning May 12th.
- Viva La Musica is set to return to SeaWorld Orlando for two weekends next month, marking the return of the Latin-inspired music festival known for its delicious food and drinks and family-friendly musical acts.
- After a lengthy refurbishment, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has confirmed that their drop tower attraction, Falcon’s Fury, has reopened.