SeaWorld San Diego Plants 100 Trees for Arbor Day

SeaWorld San Diego celebrated Arbor Day this past Friday by planting 100 trees in their parking lot.

​​

What’s Happening:

Arbor Day took place on Friday, April 28th, a day to celebrate nature, and more specifically, trees.

Trees are an essential part of every ecosystem – they help clean the air we breathe, prevent soil erosion and rainwater runoff, and provide shelter and protection for many birds and mammals.

SeaWorld San Diego celebrated Arbor Day by planting 100 trees throughout the parking lot.

​​

