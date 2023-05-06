Spare Droid Parts Popcorn Vessel Appears at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

It seems you can’t go a week without the introduction of a new popcorn bucket or sipper at the Disney Parks, and this time, Disneyland Resort is introducing a new bucket in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
What’s Happening:
- Visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge can get their hands on the latest popcorn bucket to arrive at the Disneyland Resort, this one themed to spare droid parts that make up a popcorn vessel.
- The bucket comes with popcorn, but not inside the spare-parts droid. Popcorn will be served on the side in its own bag, and is a specialty flavor.
- The new bucket looks like it was made from spare droid parts that one would find at the Droid Depot, but this is not a functioning droid, just a clever popcorn bucket.
- As is the case with all things in Batuu (AKA Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge), you cannot use Earth-ly lingo like “popcorn bucket” or anything like that. Be sure to be on the lookout of the “Droid Parts Premium Vessel” while you’re in the immersive land at the park.
- You can find the Droid Parts Premium Vessel at various carts throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, retailing for $26.50. There is a limit of two per person.
- Recently, Walt Disney World has been the star of the show with the popcorn bucket and sipper game. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, to help celebrate the park’s 25th anniversary a new bucket shaped like Pumbaa from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Lion King, was released. A companion sipper, shaped like Timon, followed a few days later. Before that, all popcorn bucket eyes were on EPCOT, where a new Disney Skyliner bucket featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy themed vehicle was released.
