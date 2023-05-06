Spare Droid Parts Popcorn Vessel Appears at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

It seems you can’t go a week without the introduction of a new popcorn bucket or sipper at the Disney Parks, and this time, Disneyland Resort is introducing a new bucket in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s Happening:

Visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge can get their hands on the latest popcorn bucket to arrive at the Disneyland Resort, this one themed to spare droid parts that make up a popcorn vessel.

The bucket comes with popcorn, but not inside the spare-parts droid. Popcorn will be served on the side in its own bag, and is a specialty flavor.

The new bucket looks like it was made from spare droid parts that one would find at the Droid Depot, but this is not a functioning droid, just a clever popcorn bucket.

As is the case with all things in Batuu (AKA Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge), you cannot use Earth-ly lingo like “popcorn bucket” or anything like that. Be sure to be on the lookout of the “Droid Parts Premium Vessel” while you’re in the immersive land at the park.

You can find the Droid Parts Premium Vessel at various carts throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, retailing for $26.50. There is a limit of two per person.

Recently, Walt Disney World Animal Kingdom shaped like Pumbaa The Lion King, was released. A companion sipper, shaped like Timon, followed a few days later. Before that, all popcorn bucket eyes were on EPCOT new Disney Skyliner bucket featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy themed vehicle was released.