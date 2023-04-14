Guardians of the Galaxy Skyliner Popcorn Bucket Coming to EPCOT on Monday

Do you love the Guardians of the Galaxy? Do you also love the Disney Skyliner? Then this new popcorn bucket coming to EPCOT will be a match made in heaven!
What’s Happening:
- Starting Monday, April 17th, you'll be able to bring your favorite Guardians of the Galaxy along with you on your own foodie adventures with this new Premium Skyliner Bucket.
- Additionally, the bucket will come with a Guardians of the Galaxy branded strap.
- The bucket replicates a design actually used on some of the Skyliner gondolas.
- This sure to be popular popcorn bucket will be available at all popcorn carts throughout EPCOT.
- This is not the first Skyliner popcorn bucket to be released at Walt Disney World, as we’ve previously seen a Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Chip & Dale one, as well as one for the Resort’s 50th anniversary.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Drawn to Life at Disney Springs has introduced exciting new additions to its show, including an all-new acrobatic act, aerial artists and a “flying” guitarist.
- Beginning April 18th, D23 Gold Members can purchase a limited edition pin set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Earlier this week, a new platinum Disney100 marquee was installed in front of the Main Street Train Station at the entrance to the Magic Kingdom.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning