Guardians of the Galaxy Skyliner Popcorn Bucket Coming to EPCOT on Monday

Do you love the Guardians of the Galaxy? Do you also love the Disney Skyliner? Then this new popcorn bucket coming to EPCOT will be a match made in heaven!

What’s Happening:

Starting Monday, April 17th, you'll be able to bring your favorite Guardians of the Galaxy along with you on your own foodie adventures with this new Premium Skyliner Bucket.

Additionally, the bucket will come with a Guardians of the Galaxy branded strap.

The bucket replicates a design actually used on some of the Skyliner gondolas.

This sure to be popular popcorn bucket will be available at all popcorn carts throughout EPCOT.

This is not the first Skyliner popcorn bucket to be released at Walt Disney World

