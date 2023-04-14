Guardians of the Galaxy Skyliner Popcorn Bucket Coming to EPCOT on Monday

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you love the Guardians of the Galaxy? Do you also love the Disney Skyliner? Then this new popcorn bucket coming to EPCOT will be a match made in heaven!

What’s Happening:

  • Starting Monday, April 17th, you'll be able to bring your favorite Guardians of the Galaxy along with you on your own foodie adventures with this new Premium Skyliner Bucket.
  • Additionally, the bucket will come with a Guardians of the Galaxy branded strap.
  • The bucket replicates a design actually used on some of the Skyliner gondolas.
  • This sure to be popular popcorn bucket will be available at all popcorn carts throughout EPCOT.
  • This is not the first Skyliner popcorn bucket to be released at Walt Disney World, as we’ve previously seen a Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Chip & Dale one, as well as one for the Resort’s 50th anniversary.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning