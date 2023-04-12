Disney100 Sign Installed in Front of Main Street Train Station at the Magic Kingdom

Overnight, the Main Street Train Station at the Magic Kingdom switched from celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World to the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.
What’s Happening:
- Last night, a new platinum Disney100 marquee was installed in front of the Main Street Train Station at the entrance to the Magic Kingdom.
- Disney promises that this is the first of many exciting offerings coming to Walt Disney World in 2023 for Disney100.
- Up until yesterday, a Walt Disney World 50th anniversary marquee stood here since the start of the event in September 2021.
- Later this year, EPCOT will play host to the Disney100 festivities on the east coast, including an all-new fireworks spectacular, special decor, the opening of Journey of Water, and more.
