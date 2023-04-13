Limited Edition Disney’s Animal Kingdom 25th Anniversary Pin Set Available to D23 Gold Members on April 18th

Beginning April 18th, D23 Gold Members can purchase a limited edition pin set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members can join in on a jungle of a jubilee and venture back through two-plus decades at Disney’s Animal Kingdom with this zanily zoological set of pins.

Roar with pride and celebrate 25 wild years of Disney’s Animal Kingdom with these fur-ocious pins! They’re a fierce way to reflect on a groundbreaking park that celebrates the magic of nature.

The set features pins representative of each “paw-some” area of the park—including a Carnotaurus, a Yeti, a Giraffe, and even an Ikran (or as we call it, a banshee); they surrounds a special center pin representing the Tree of Life, which is emblazoned with 25 Years of Animal Kingdom.

The Disney’s Animal Kingdom 25th Anniversary pin set, offered in a limited edition of 1,000, is available to D23 Gold Members at 8:00 a.m. PST on shopDisney, Tuesday, April 18th, 2023.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Since opening on Earth Day, April 22, 1998, Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World

Featuring a unique approach to storytelling through attractions and experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom allows guests to discover all there is to know about the natural world through both real-life and imagined representations of animals and places—while also communicating vital messages about conservation.

From traveling through a vibrant savannah on an African safari and braving an expedition on the highest mountain on Earth, to venturing back in time to the cretaceous period and even soaring through the air of a lush alien world, Disney’s Animal Kingdom has given many the opportunity to appreciate the intrinsic value of the natural world around us.