Elle Fanning Joins the Cast of Searchlight Pictures’ Bob Dylan Biopic “A Complete Unknown”

Star of Hulu’s The Great, Elle Fanning, has been cast alongside Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro in A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic from Searchlight Pictures, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The film will show a young Dylan (Chalamet) shaking up the music world in 1965, as he pivots to performing with an electric guitar for the first time.

Fanning will play the role of Dylan’s early ’60s love interest, university student and artist Sylvie Russo.

A Complete Unknown is being directed by James Mangold, director of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny .

is being directed by James Mangold, director of . Jay Cocks ( Gangs of New York ) wrote the script, with Mangold handling revisions.

) wrote the script, with Mangold handling revisions. Dylan’s longtime manager Jeff Rosen will produce alongside Veritas Entertainment Group’s Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, Automatik’s Fred Berger, The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman, and Mangold. Executive producers include Dylan, as well as Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Andrew Rona.

Production on the film will begin this summer in New York.

More Searchlight Pictures News: