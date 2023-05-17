“The Wonderful World of Disney” Returns Next Month With Animated Classics from Disney and Pixar

The Wonderful World of Disney is set to return to ABC in a few short weeks, and will feature several animated classics from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, ABC revealed their fall lineup at the The Walt Disney Company’s advertising Upfront presentations, and among titles that include popular competition series like Dancing with the Stars, Bachelor in Paradise and Shark Tank as well as game shows like Celebrity Jeopardy, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Press Your Luck, was the promised return of The Wonderful World of Disney.
- The iconic primetime slot is the all-purpose catch-all that will bring beloved Disney films from all arms of the company to linear network television on Sunday nights.
- Shortly after the announcement, ABC Tweeted that initial line up once The Wonderful World of Disney returns next month:
- The Lion King (1994) on June 11th
- Tangled on June 25th
- Toy Story 2 on July 2nd
- Starting next month, The Wonderful World of Disney airs on ABC on Sundays at 8:00 PM, after America’s Funniest Home Videos. The program will carry over into the fall lineup as well.
- For more about the fall line up, check out our post here, and you can see the full ABC fall schedule below. Note that this is subject to change:
- Monday
- 8 p.m.: Dancing With the Stars
- 10 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor
- Tuesday
- 8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!
- 9 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
- Wednesday
- 8 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey
- 9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary repeats
- 10 p.m.: What Would You Do?
- Thursday
- 8 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
- 9 p.m.: Press Your Luck
- 10 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid
- Friday
- 8 p.m.: Shark Tank
- 9 p.m.: 20/20
- Saturday
- 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Saturday Night College Football
- Sunday
- 7 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos
- 8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney
- Monday
