“The Wonderful World of Disney” Returns Next Month With Animated Classics from Disney and Pixar

The Wonderful World of Disney is set to return to ABC in a few short weeks, and will feature several animated classics from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, ABC revealed their fall lineup at the The Walt Disney Company's advertising Upfront presentations, and among titles that include popular competition series like Dancing with the Stars, Bachelor in Paradise and Shark Tank as well as game shows like Celebrity Jeopardy, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Press Your Luck, was the promised return of The Wonderful World of Disney.

Shortly after the announcement, ABC Tweeted that initial line up once The Wonderful World of Disney returns next month:
The Lion King (1994) on June 11th
Tangled on June 25th
Toy Story 2 on July 2nd

Starting next month, The Wonderful World of Disney airs on ABC on Sundays at 8:00 PM, after America's Funniest Home Videos. The program will carry over into the fall lineup as well.

Monday 8 p.m.: Dancing With the Stars 10 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor
Tuesday 8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! 9 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
Wednesday 8 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey 9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary repeats 10 p.m.: What Would You Do?
Thursday 8 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune 9 p.m.: Press Your Luck 10 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid
Friday 8 p.m.: Shark Tank 9 p.m.: 20/20
Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Saturday Night College Football
Sunday 7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos 8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney


