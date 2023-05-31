“Hamilton” Director Thomas Kail Reportedly Tapped to Helm Live-Action “Moana”

Thomas Kail, director of the filmed production of Hamilton for Disney+, has been tapped to helm the upcoming live-action Moana, according to The Wrap.
- The news of Kail joining the project comes just a couple of weeks after Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original film, announced she will not be reprising the role.
- In addition to his work on Hamilton, Kail has directed Grease Live! And episodes of the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon.
- The live-action Moana will mark his feature film debut.
- News of the Moana live-action adaptation was announced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who plays Maui in the animated original, during the Shareholders Meeting last month.
- Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Moana’s journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.
- Johnson plans to “return to the fictional world to set sail with Moana,” and will produce via his Seven Bucks Productions.
- Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplay for the original movie, is back to write the remake.
- Samoan industry pro Dana Ledoux Miller will also take part in the production.
- Watch the announcement for yourself below: