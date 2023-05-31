“Hamilton” Director Thomas Kail Reportedly Tapped to Helm Live-Action “Moana”

Thomas Kail, director of the filmed production of Hamilton for Disney+, has been tapped to helm the upcoming live-action Moana, according to The Wrap.

The news of Kail joining the project comes just a couple of weeks after Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original film, announced she will not be reprising the role

In addition to his work on Hamilton , Kail has directed Grease Live! And episodes of the FX Fosse/Verdon .

