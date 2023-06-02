Frolic, Bound and Prance Through the Forest with the Dooney & Bourke “Bambi” Collection

Is there anything more charming than small forest animals like Bambi and his friends Thumper and Flower? The cute trio certainly have won our hearts and Dooney & Bourke seem to feel the same way. The fashion brand has another Disney collection dropping on June 5th that’s inspired by Bambi.

What’s Happening:

Another Disney Doone & Bourke collection is about to arrive on shopDisney and this time the focus is on Bambi. The adorable little deer gets to take the spotlight and he’s bringing his friends Flower and Thumper along for the fun.

The new collection places the young trio in patches of colorful flowers, ferns and leaves set against a navy blue background. Brown trim lines the zipper and handles and gives the bag a sophisticated look.

At this time it’s not clear which bag styles other than a large tote will be included in the collection, but we anticipate a satchel, crossbody, and wallet.

The Dooney & Bourke Bambi Collection will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

