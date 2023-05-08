Whisk Away to the Hundred Acre Wood with Dooney & Bourke’s Winnie the Pooh and Pals Collection

There’s nothing quite as important as friendship and Winnie the Pooh has a great group of pals to keep him company each and every day. Dooney & Bourke is celebrating the silly old bear and his friends Eeyore and Piglet on a bright new collection that’s perfect for summer.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- With Mother’s Day just a week away (May 14th) and summertime on the horizon, Dooney & Bourke is bringing Disney fans a delightful new collection inspired by Winnie the Pooh that makes for a wonderful gift or a treat for yourself.
- If the Hundred Acre Wood is calling your name, just head to shopDisney to check out the latest series accessories from fan favorite fashion brand’s ever growing Disney collection.
- Pooh, Piglet and Eeyore star in a 3-piece assortment that features the trio embracing friendship in their cozy home. The group is featured on a pretty pink background and surrounded by pink and yellow flowers in various sizes.
- Butterflies, greenery and even a sleepy Pooh give this pattern plenty of cuteness and character and will make this a great choice for you summertime adventures.
- Each bag includes a bright green lining and is accented with brown trim and handles. Fans have three options when it comes to accessory styles and will be able to choose from a Crossbody, Tote, and Drawstring Bag.
- The Dooney & Bourke Winnie the Pooh and Pal Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $248.00-$328.00.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $328.00
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Trim: 100% cowhide leather
- 9 1/2'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D
- Handle drop length: 10''
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag – $298.00
- Drawstring closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable shoulder strap
- Trim: 100% cowhide leather
- 10'' H x 7'' W x 10'' L
- Strap drop length: 12''
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248.00
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- Trim: 100% cowhide leather
- 9'' H x 9'' W x 3'' D
- Strap drop length: 26''
