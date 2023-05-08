Whisk Away to the Hundred Acre Wood with Dooney & Bourke’s Winnie the Pooh and Pals Collection

There’s nothing quite as important as friendship and Winnie the Pooh has a great group of pals to keep him company each and every day. Dooney & Bourke is celebrating the silly old bear and his friends Eeyore and Piglet on a bright new collection that’s perfect for summer.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

With Mother’s Day just a week away (May 14th) and summertime on the horizon, Dooney & Bourke is bringing Disney fans a delightful new collection inspired by Winnie the Pooh that makes for a wonderful gift or a treat for yourself.

If the Hundred Acre Wood is calling your name, just head to shopDisney to check out the latest series accessories from fan favorite fashion brand’s ever growing Disney collection.

Pooh, Piglet and Eeyore star in a 3-piece assortment that features the trio embracing friendship in their cozy home. The group is featured on a pretty pink background and surrounded by pink and yellow flowers in various sizes.

Butterflies, greenery and even a sleepy Pooh give this pattern plenty of cuteness and character and will make this a great choice for you summertime adventures.

Each bag includes a bright green lining and is accented with brown trim and handles. Fans have three options when it comes to accessory styles and will be able to choose from a Crossbody, Tote, and Drawstring Bag.

The Dooney & Bourke Winnie the Pooh and Pal Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $328.00

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

9 1/2'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D

Handle drop length: 10''

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag – $298.00

Drawstring closure

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable shoulder strap

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

10'' H x 7'' W x 10'' L

Strap drop length: 12''

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248.00

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

9'' H x 9'' W x 3'' D

Strap drop length: 26''

More Dooney & Bourke:

Love what you see here? There’s a lot more available on shopDisney featuring beloved characters and even Disney divisions like Disney Vacation Club! Some of the recent releases includes: