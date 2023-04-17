Set A Course for Adventure with the “Moana” Spotlight Collection from Dooney & Bourke

“See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls me; and no one knows how far it goes.” Moana’s desire to explore the world beyond her island led her to do some brave things and meet some incredible characters. This year Dooney & Bourke is celebrating her adventurous spirit with a new spotlight collection you’ll want for all of your journeys.

We can hardly believe it, but Disney has announced that a live-action version of Moana is already in the works. While it’ll be exciting to explore her story through a new lens, Disney is honoring the original with fashion accessories from Dooney & Bourke.

A bit of color helps to set the mood and guests will find this collection to pair with browns, tans, turquoise, coral and green which all appear throughout.

Everything is set against a creamy straw background that will instantly transport you to the island oasis. Meanwhile the interior on all styles is a deep fuschia/red and provides the perfect pop of color when opening your bag.

Fans have three options when it comes to accessory styles and will be able to choose a Backpack, Drawstring Bag or Zip Wallet.

The Dooney & Bourke Moana Collection is available now on shopDisney

Moana Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $268.00

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Zip around closure

Adjustable leather shoulder strap

Top carry handle

''Dooney & Bourke 1975'' embossed leather label inside

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

9 1/4'' H x 4'' W x 10'' L''

Strap drop length: 12''

Handle drop length: 2''

Moana Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag – $298.00

Drawstring closure with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable leather shoulder strap

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

10'' H x 7'' W x 10'' L''

Strap drop length: 12''

Moana Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168.00

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Trim: cowhide leather

4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D (when closed)

Strap: 7'' L

Moana Spotlight Collection:

Along with the beautiful offerings from Dooney & Bourke, Disney has also released an apparel and home decor assortment starring the island princess. Guests can shop for their favorites at Walt Disney World and on shopDisney.

More Dooney & Bourke:

