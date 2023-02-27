Hop to It! Dooney & Bourke Introduces the Disney Rabbits Collection

While Lunar New Year kicked off a while ago, the entirety of 2023 is still dedicated to the Year of the Rabbit and Dooney & Bourke are celebrating with a new Disney collection. If you love Disney rabbits, you’re going to want to bounce over to shopDisney to check the latest 3-piece assortment themed to these speedy creatures. Let’s hop to it!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The Chinese Zodiac is made up of 12 animal signs and Disney has critters and creatures spanning every single one! The sign for 2023 is the Rabbit and Dooney & Bourke are celebrating with a new Disney collection featuring some of the most popular animated bunnies.
- Arriving just in time for the Spring fashion switch, is this cute collection that features:
- Rabbit (The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh)
- White Rabbit and March Hare (Alice in Wonderland)
- Two rabbits from Sleeping Beauty
- The six forest inhabitants are having a blast on this playful pattern that’s set against a baby blue background. Flowers, ferns, butterflies and carrots are featured throughout along with two sayings: “Spring Wonderland” and “A Cup of Magic.”
- All three styles are finished with blue leather handles and trim that will compliment nearly any spring wardrobe.
- The Dooney & Bourke Disney Rabbits Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $228.00-$298.00.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Disney Rabbits Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $298.00
- Zip top closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable back straps
- Rolled leather top carry handle
- 9 1/4'' H x 10'' W x 4'' D
- Strap drop length: 12''
- Handle drop length: 2''
Disney Rabbits Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap
- Rolled leather carry handles
- 7 1/2'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 4 3/4'' D
- Strap drop length: 25 1/4''
- Handle drop length: 4 1/2''
Disney Rabbits Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228.00
- Flap closure with magnetic snap fastening
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable leather shoulder strap
- 5 1/4'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 2 1/2'' D
- Strap drop length: 25 1/4''
