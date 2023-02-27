Hop to It! Dooney & Bourke Introduces the Disney Rabbits Collection

While Lunar New Year kicked off a while ago, the entirety of 2023 is still dedicated to the Year of the Rabbit and Dooney & Bourke are celebrating with a new Disney collection. If you love Disney rabbits, you’re going to want to bounce over to shopDisney to check the latest 3-piece assortment themed to these speedy creatures. Let’s hop to it!

What’s Happening:

  • The Chinese Zodiac is made up of 12 animal signs and Disney has critters and creatures spanning every single one! The sign for 2023 is the Rabbit and Dooney & Bourke are celebrating with a new Disney collection featuring some of the most popular animated bunnies.
  • Arriving just in time for the Spring fashion switch, is this cute collection that features:
    • Rabbit (The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh)
    • White Rabbit and March Hare (Alice in Wonderland)
    • Two rabbits from Sleeping Beauty

  • The six forest inhabitants are having a blast on this playful pattern that’s set against a baby blue background. Flowers, ferns, butterflies and carrots are featured throughout along with two sayings: “Spring Wonderland” and “A Cup of Magic.”
  • All three styles are finished with blue leather handles and trim that will compliment nearly any spring wardrobe.
  • The Dooney & Bourke Disney Rabbits Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $228.00-$298.00.
  • Links to the individual items can be found below.

Disney Rabbits Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $298.00

  • Zip top closure
  • Exterior zip pocket
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Interior cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Adjustable back straps
  • Rolled leather top carry handle
  • 9 1/4'' H x 10'' W x 4'' D
  • Strap drop length: 12''
  • Handle drop length: 2''

Disney Rabbits Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag  – $298.00

  • Exterior zip pocket
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Interior cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap
  • Rolled leather carry handles
  • 7 1/2'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 4 3/4'' D
  • Strap drop length: 25 1/4''
  • Handle drop length: 4 1/2''

Disney Rabbits Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag  – $228.00

  • Flap closure with magnetic snap fastening
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Adjustable leather shoulder strap
  • 5 1/4'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 2 1/2'' D
  • Strap drop length: 25 1/4''

