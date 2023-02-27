Hop to It! Dooney & Bourke Introduces the Disney Rabbits Collection

While Lunar New Year kicked off a while ago, the entirety of 2023 is still dedicated to the Year of the Rabbit and Dooney & Bourke are celebrating with a new Disney collection. If you love Disney rabbits, you’re going to want to bounce over to shopDisney to check the latest 3-piece assortment themed to these speedy creatures. Let’s hop to it!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Chinese Zodiac is made up of 12 animal signs and Disney has critters and creatures spanning every single one! The sign for 2023 is the Rabbit and Dooney & Bourke are celebrating with a new Disney collection featuring some of the most popular animated bunnies.

Arriving just in time for the Spring fashion switch, is this cute collection that features: Rabbit ( The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh ) White Rabbit and March Hare ( Alice in Wonderland ) Two rabbits from Sleeping Beauty



The six forest inhabitants are having a blast on this playful pattern that’s set against a baby blue background. Flowers, ferns, butterflies and carrots are featured throughout along with two sayings: “Spring Wonderland” and “A Cup of Magic.”

All three styles are finished with blue leather handles and trim that will compliment nearly any spring wardrobe.

The Dooney & Bourke Disney Rabbits Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Rabbits Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $298.00

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable back straps

Rolled leather top carry handle

9 1/4'' H x 10'' W x 4'' D

Strap drop length: 12''

Handle drop length: 2''

Disney Rabbits Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap

Rolled leather carry handles

7 1/2'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 4 3/4'' D

Strap drop length: 25 1/4''

Handle drop length: 4 1/2''

Disney Rabbits Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228.00

Flap closure with magnetic snap fastening

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable leather shoulder strap

5 1/4'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 2 1/2'' D

Strap drop length: 25 1/4''

