Dooney & Bourke Dive Under the Sea with “The Little Mermaid” Collection Coming to shopDisney March 15th

“I wanna be where the people are…” Ariel’s life under the sea was grand, but she had bigger dreams! While you might not be able to transport yourself to your dream destination just yet, you can dive under the sea thanks to a new Disney collection from Dooney & Bourke. This spring, the fashion brand is celebrating The Little Mermaid through a colorful series of accessories that’ll have you flipping your fins!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In a few months Disney fans will have the chance to experience the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid . And while we’re so excited to spend time with a new Ariel, Disney is also taking a moment to honor the animated classic.

. And while we’re so excited to spend time with a new Ariel, Disney is also taking a moment to honor the animated classic. Dooney & Bourke are giving the stage to Ariel, Sebastian and Flounder who are exploring the wonders of her underwater kingdom in an all new pattern.

The trio swim their way across a deep green and blue background that’s decorated with coral, sea shells, star fish and more. The series is featured on three accessory styles: Tote Bag Satchel Zip Wallet

For contrast the bags/wallet are finished with ivory trim, zipper pulls and handles.

The Dooney & Bourke The Little Mermaid Collection will be available on shopDisney on March 15th

Collection will be Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Dooney & Bourke:

Love what you see here? There’s a lot more available on shopDisney featuring beloved characters and even Disney divisions like Disney Vacation Club! Some of the recent releases includes: