Dooney & Bourke Spotlights “The Picnic” on New Collection Featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Warm spring days are perfect for picnics and Mickey and Minnie seem to agree! The duo can be spotted on a new Dooney & Bourke collection inspired by the 1930 short “The Picnic”

Dooney & Bourke are giving fans plenty of reason to smile this year and their latest Disney collection is no exception.

The fashion brand has discovered that Mickey and Minnie make great muses and are putting the iconic couple on a brand new collection that’s themed to “The Picnic.”

Fans will adore the simple 3-piece assortment that features the mice enjoying a delicious feast consisting of tomatoes, olives, cheese, apples, cake, and more. Of course they’re not the only ones interested in this picnic and the duo can be seen fighting off some unwanted guests!

As mentioned above, the styling is simple and each bag features a creamy white background decorated with black images and icons and finished with black trim and handles.

Fans have three options when it comes to accessory styles and will be able to choose from a Tote, Camera Bag, and Drawstring Bag.

The Dooney & Bourke Mickey Mouse Picnic Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $228.00-$328.00.

and prices range from $228.00-$328.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse The Picnic Dooney – Bourke Tote Bag – $328.00

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

14'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 6 3/4'' D

Handle drop length: 10 1/2''

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Picnic Dooney – Bourke Camera Bag – $228.00

Zip closure

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Adjustable shoulder strap

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

5 1/2'' H x 8'' W x 2 3/4'' D

Strap drop length: 24 1/2''

Mickey and Minnie Mouse The Picnic Dooney – Bourke Drawstring Bag – $298.00

Drawstring closure

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable shoulder strap

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

10'' H x 10'' W x 7'' D

Strap drop length: 12''

