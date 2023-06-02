Photos: CenTOONial Park Construction Walls Come Down Revealing No Noticeable Changes

Construction walls around CenTOONial Park in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland have come down, revealing no major changes.

What’s Happening:

Walls went up blocking off this new “grassy” area within the last few weeks. While at the park today, we noticed they had been removed, with no noticeable changes.

Theme park reporter Scott Gustin pointed out

CenTOONial Park is the first space guests see when they enter the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown. This section of CenTOONial Park features the dreaming tree with sculpted tree roots, providing an opportunity for children to crawl and explore.

