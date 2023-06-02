Photos: CenTOONial Park Construction Walls Come Down Revealing No Noticeable Changes

Construction walls around CenTOONial Park in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland have come down, revealing no major changes.
What’s Happening:
- Walls went up blocking off this new “grassy” area within the last few weeks. While at the park today, we noticed they had been removed, with no noticeable changes.
- Theme park reporter Scott Gustin pointed out that they may have done some work around the base of the tree, likely having to remove the rubber surface to make necessary changes.
- CenTOONial Park is the first space guests see when they enter the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown. This section of CenTOONial Park features the dreaming tree with sculpted tree roots, providing an opportunity for children to crawl and explore.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Check out the latest construction around Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, including a new photo-op, as well as updated narration on the Disneyland Railroad and Mark Twain Riverboat.
- New details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure have emerged — from music to Animatronics and more.
- The new Wondrous Journeys fireworks spectacular will have its last performance of the year on August 31st.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning