Wondrous Journeys to Have Its Last 2023 Performance on August 31st

With the return of Halloween Time to the Disneyland Resort on September 1st, the new Wondrous Journeys fireworks spectacular will have its last performance of the year on August 31st.
What’s Happening:
- In the announcement for this year’s Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, it was revealed that Wondrous Journeys is scheduled to make its last performance of the year on August 31st.
- Halloween Time will see the return of the supernatural Halloween Screams nighttime spectacular, which will summon projections, special effects and music on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America and in front of “it’s a small world.” On select nights, fireworks will conjure in the skies above.
- Following Halloween Time, the holiday season will likely see the return of Believe… in Holiday Magic.
- There’s currently no word on when, or if Wondrous Journeys will return in 2024.
- For more Wondrous Journeys fun, be sure to check out Tony’s guide to all of the animated references he’s found in the show.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Construction walls are now up around Splash Mountain at Disneyland, as the transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure begins.
- Oogie Boogie Bash will be back for its biggest season yet, offering 25 nights of extra spooky fun at Disney California Adventure beginning September 5th!
- With Pixar’s Elemental set to hit theaters in just a couple of weeks, a new water short based on the film will soon be added to the beginning of “World of Color – ONE.”
