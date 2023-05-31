Wondrous Journeys to Have Its Last 2023 Performance on August 31st

With the return of Halloween Time to the Disneyland Resort on September 1st, the new Wondrous Journeys fireworks spectacular will have its last performance of the year on August 31st.

What’s Happening:

In the announcement for this year’s Halloween Time

Halloween Time will see the return of the supernatural Halloween Screams nighttime spectacular, which will summon projections, special effects and music on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America and in front of “ it’s a small world

Following Halloween Time, the holiday season will likely see the return of Believe… in Holiday Magic.

There’s currently no word on when, or if Wondrous Journeys will return in 2024.

For more Wondrous Journeys fun, be sure to check out Tony’s guide to all of the animated references

More Disneyland Resort News: