New “Elemental” Pre-Show Coming to World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure

As part of the Disney100 celebration, Disney will be celebrating Pixar for the month of June. And with Pixar’s Elemental set to hit theaters in just a couple of weeks, a new water short based on the film will soon be added to the beginning of “World of Color – ONE” at Disney California Adventure.

The Disney Parks Blog

The show will run for a limited time and will highlight the story and characters from Elemental .

. The new two-minute pre-show will feature brilliant projections that will dance across vast water screens.

In this heartfelt story, fire element Ember and water element Wade discover that though the world tells them they can’t coexist, they are more alike than they realize.

More About World of Color – ONE:

World of Color – ONE will celebrate the broad storytelling legacy of the first 100 years of the Walt Disney Studios and company, telling a new story through Disney Classics and new favorites.

The show will tell a new story of how one single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. It brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways.

In fact, this is the first Disneyland Resort Star Wars

This spectrum of stories is set to a beautiful musical score comprised of 18 different compositions, including a new, original song “Start a Wave,” which was written by GRAMMY-nominated artist Cody Fry and features lead vocals performed by singer-songwriter and actress Loren Allred.

Each musical moment is brought to life by mist screens and 1,200 dancing fountains, combined with brilliant lighting, projection, laser, fog and flame effects.

This immersive journey builds to an emotional and uplifting finale that highlights how, when we come together and combine our efforts, many drops can become an ocean. You’ll walk away feeling inspired to start a ripple of your own and be the one to make a wave for the future.

More About Elemental:

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together.

is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

Elemental opens only in theaters on June 16, 2023.