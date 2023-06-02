Photos / Video: Disneyland Railroad Narration Updated to Reference Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Construction Expands at Former Splash Mountain

Following the closure of Splash Mountain at Disneyland, narration referencing Tiana's Bayou Adventure has been added to the Disneyland Railroad. Elsewhere, construction continues on the new attraction, with a fun new photo-op added to the construction walls.

What’s Happening:

As was done at Walt Disney World Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

The conductor talks about the bayou as you head through the future attraction’s show building, which has been blacked out so you can’t see the construction inside.

Hear the narration for yourself in the video below:

Meanwhile, over at the attraction, more construction walls have been erected around the former Splash Mountain. The waterfall is not running and the drop is even blocked by orange stanchions, while workers can be spotted around the attraction.

There’s also a new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure backdrop photo-op along the north side construction wall.

For now, at least, the Splash Mountain pressed pennies are still available outside the Pooh Corner shop in Critter Country.

We learned a lot more details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure from a media event in New Orleans, including details on the attraction’s music, animatronic characters, and more. Check out our full post Imagineers working on the attraction

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late 2024 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World