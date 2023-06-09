New and Reimagined Menu Items Coming to Flying Fish at Disney’s BoardWalk

Walt Disney World is introducing some new and reimagined menu items to the Flying Fish restaurant at Disney’s BoardWalk.

What’s Happening:

Feast on premium sustainable seafood and oak-grilled steaks at this contemporary American restaurant on Disney’s BoardWalk.

Step inside and discover a warm, welcoming ambiance that defines luxury dining. Each delicious dish is more mouthwatering and visually stunning than the next.

Starting June 14th, this foodie favorite will introduce three new menu items and some updated signature dishes. These new and updated items are: Spanish Octopus with saffron aïoli, shaved fennel, and crispy garlic (New) Hazelnut Dacquoise with praline, milk chocolate whipped cream, candied hazelnuts, and orange sorbet (New) Oak-grilled Romaine with buttermilk-crème fraîche, pecorino romano, marinated vegetables (New) Plancha-seared Scallops with savory grits, sweet corn, and peppadew emulsion Char-crusted New York Strip with Mille-Feuille potato gratin, seasonal vegetables, and béarnaise sauce



More Walt Disney World News: