New and Reimagined Menu Items Coming to Flying Fish at Disney’s BoardWalk

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Walt Disney World is introducing some new and reimagined menu items to the Flying Fish restaurant at Disney’s BoardWalk.

Spanish Octopus

Spanish Octopus

What’s Happening:

  • Feast on premium sustainable seafood and oak-grilled steaks at this contemporary American restaurant on Disney’s BoardWalk.
  • Step inside and discover a warm, welcoming ambiance that defines luxury dining. Each delicious dish is more mouthwatering and visually stunning than the next.
  • Starting June 14th, this foodie favorite will introduce three new menu items and some updated signature dishes. These new and updated items are:
    • Spanish Octopus with saffron aïoli, shaved fennel, and crispy garlic (New)
    • Hazelnut Dacquoise with praline, milk chocolate whipped cream, candied hazelnuts, and orange sorbet (New)
    • Oak-grilled Romaine with buttermilk-crème fraîche, pecorino romano, marinated vegetables (New)
    • Plancha-seared Scallops with savory grits, sweet corn, and peppadew emulsion
    • Char-crusted New York Strip with Mille-Feuille potato gratin, seasonal vegetables, and béarnaise sauce

Hazelnut Dacquoise

Hazelnut Dacquoise

Oak-grilled Romaine

Oak-grilled Romaine

Plancha-seared Scallops

Plancha-seared Scallops

Char-crusted New York Strip

Char-crusted New York Strip

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning