Artist Lineup Revealed for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Livestream on Hulu

As with last year, Hulu will once again serve as the official streaming destination of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival this year.
- Taking place first is the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, happening from Thursday, June 15th – Sunday, June 18th.
- This year’s livestream will include performances from artists like Foo Fighters, Paramore, Odesza, Muna, Portugal, The Man, Sheryl Crow, Marcus Mumford, Alesso and many more.
- Two different live feeds will be available Friday through Sunday, with one feed for the Thursday shows.
- Click here to see the full livestream line-up for this year’s Bonnaroo.
- Lollapalooza takes place Thursday, August 3rd – Sunday, August 6th, while the Austin City Limits Music Festival takes place over the first two weekends of October (6th-8th & 13th-15th).
- More details on Hulu’s livestreams for those events will be released closer to the events.
