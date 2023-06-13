Artist Lineup Revealed for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Livestream on Hulu

As with last year, Hulu will once again serve as the official streaming destination of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival this year.

  • Taking place first is the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, happening from Thursday, June 15th – Sunday, June 18th.
  • This year’s livestream will include performances from artists like Foo Fighters, Paramore, Odesza, Muna, Portugal, The Man, Sheryl Crow, Marcus Mumford, Alesso and many more.
  • Two different live feeds will be available Friday through Sunday, with one feed for the Thursday shows.
  • Click here to see the full livestream line-up for this year’s Bonnaroo.

  • Lollapalooza takes place Thursday, August 3rd – Sunday, August 6th, while the Austin City Limits Music Festival takes place over the first two weekends of October (6th-8th & 13th-15th).
  • More details on Hulu’s livestreams for those events will be released closer to the events.

