Artist Lineup Revealed for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Livestream on Hulu

As with last year, Hulu will once again serve as the official streaming destination of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival this year.

What’s Happening:

Taking place first is the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, happening from Thursday, June 15th – Sunday, June 18th.

This year’s livestream will include performances from artists like Foo Fighters, Paramore, Odesza, Muna, Portugal, The Man, Sheryl Crow, Marcus Mumford, Alesso and many more.

Two different live feeds will be available Friday through Sunday, with one feed for the Thursday shows.

Lollapalooza takes place Thursday, August 3rd – Sunday, August 6th, while the Austin City Limits Music Festival takes place over the first two weekends of October (6th-8th & 13th-15th).

More details on Hulu’s livestreams for those events will be released closer to the events.

