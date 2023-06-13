Disney Officially Exits Radio Business by Selling AM Radio Station KRDC 1110

Disney is officially out of the radio business, as they are selling AM radio station KRDC 1110, a former Radio Disney station, to religious broadcaster Calvary Costa Mesa, according to Radio Ink.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has sold AM radio station KRDC 1110 to religious broadcaster Calvary Costa Mesa for $5 million.
- The sale marks the end of Disney’s involvement in radio ownership, as it has divested all of its other radio properties.
- KRDC, originally known as KRLA, had a prominent role in the Los Angeles music scene, championing Chicano artists and R&B selections.
- Under Disney, the station was once Radio Disney, Radio Disney Country, then a simulcast of ESPN Radio Los Angeles’ KSPN after the company shuttered its Radio Disney networks in 2021.
- Calvary plans to utilize KRDC’s signal alongside its existing Orange County FM station, KWVE, to reach a broader audience across Southern California.
