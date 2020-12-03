Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country to Cease Operations in Early 2021

The Walt Disney Company continues to restructure. Disney will be shutting down Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country in the first quarter of 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement came today from Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television.

Marsh addressed the 36 full- and part-time employees who will be impacted by the closure early next year.

The decision to close these two radio networks coincides with Disney’s recently announced structural changes Disney+ Disney Channel

Division leaders also took into account the fast evolving media environment that provides more personalized music choices than ever to a generation of young consumers, and the ongoing public health crisis that continues to affect in-person music events.

Radio Disney in Latin America is a separate operation and is not impacted by the announcement today.

