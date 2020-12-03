Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country to Cease Operations in Early 2021

The Walt Disney Company continues to restructure. Disney will be shutting down Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country in the first quarter of 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The announcement came today from Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television.
- Marsh addressed the 36 full- and part-time employees who will be impacted by the closure early next year.
- The decision to close these two radio networks coincides with Disney’s recently announced structural changes that call for Disney Branded Television to sharpen its focus on increasing production of kids’ and family content for Disney+ and Disney Channels.
- Division leaders also took into account the fast evolving media environment that provides more personalized music choices than ever to a generation of young consumers, and the ongoing public health crisis that continues to affect in-person music events.
- Radio Disney in Latin America is a separate operation and is not impacted by the announcement today.
More on Disney’s reorganization:
- Under the new structure, Disney’s world-class creative engines will focus on developing and producing original content for the Company’s streaming services, as well as for legacy platforms, while distribution and commercialization activities will be centralized into a single, global Media and Entertainment Distribution organization.
- The new Media and Entertainment Distribution group will be responsible for all monetization of content – both distribution and ad sales – and will oversee operations of the Company’s streaming services.
- The Media and Entertainment Distribution group will be headed by Kareem Daniel, formerly President, Consumer Products, Games and Publishing.
- It will also have sole P&L accountability for Disney’s media and entertainment businesses.
- The creation of content will be managed in three distinct group – Studios, General Entertainment, and Sports – headed by current leaders Alan F. Horn and Alan Bergman, Peter Rice, and James Pitaro.
- All five leaders will report directly to Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.