runDisney Announces Virtual 12Ks of Christmas Races

runDisney has announced an all-new, virtual holiday event coming this December – the runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas.
What’s Happening:
- The first-of-its-kind virtual event features three 4K running events and a challenge, all hosted by favorite Disney friends. It’s also a perfect way to stay motivated during the holiday season and keep you from sledding off your training plans for a future runDisney event. The only thing sweeter than a chorus of Christmas carolers will be the sound of you crossing the finish line. Plus, who doesn’t love a few extra presents during the holidays, especially when they’re for your hard-earned efforts!
- Event registration will open on July 25th, 2023.
- More event details will be unveiled later this summer at runDisney.com.
- Whether you go dashing through the snow, running in a winter wonderland or have a holly jolly jog in a place of your choosing, gather your friends and family for a little holiday Disney magic this December, wherever you run!
More Disney Parks News:
- Mickey and Minnie will debut new outfits this holiday season at Disneyland, while "it's a small world" Holiday is set for its annual return.
- Disneyland Paris has shared a first look at new conceptual plans as part of their multi-year project to transform the Disney Village area.
- In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, a new tiki mug will soon be available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar in the Disneyland Hotel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning