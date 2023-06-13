runDisney Announces Virtual 12Ks of Christmas Races

runDisney has announced an all-new, virtual holiday event coming this December – the runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas.

What’s Happening:

The first-of-its-kind virtual event features three 4K running events and a challenge, all hosted by favorite Disney friends. It’s also a perfect way to stay motivated during the holiday season and keep you from sledding off your training plans for a future runDisney event. The only thing sweeter than a chorus of Christmas carolers will be the sound of you crossing the finish line. Plus, who doesn’t love a few extra presents during the holidays, especially when they’re for your hard-earned efforts!

Event registration will open on July 25th, 2023.

More event details will be unveiled later this summer at runDisney.com

Whether you go dashing through the snow, running in a winter wonderland or have a holly jolly jog in a place of your choosing, gather your friends and family for a little holiday Disney magic this December, wherever you run!

