Jose Tiki Mug Coming This Friday to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, a new tiki mug will soon be available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar in the Disneyland Hotel.

On June 23rd, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room will celebrate its 60th anniversary. In honor of this milestone, a new limited time José tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki mug will be flying into Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Hotel this Friday, June 16th.

The special mug will only be available via mobile order through the Disneyland app for a limited time on Friday, June 16th, with mobile orders starting as early as 6:00 a.m. PT.

Once ordered, be sure to pick yours up within your designated arrival window, between 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Guests are limited to two mugs per order.

A similar brown version of this tiki mug was previously released at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto Walt Disney World

