Jose Tiki Mug Coming This Friday to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, a new tiki mug will soon be available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar in the Disneyland Hotel.
What’s Happening:
- On June 23rd, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room will celebrate its 60th anniversary. In honor of this milestone, a new limited time José tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki mug will be flying into Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Hotel this Friday, June 16th.
- The special mug will only be available via mobile order through the Disneyland app for a limited time on Friday, June 16th, with mobile orders starting as early as 6:00 a.m. PT.
- Once ordered, be sure to pick yours up within your designated arrival window, between 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
- Guests are limited to two mugs per order.
- A similar brown version of this tiki mug was previously released at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto in Walt Disney World.
