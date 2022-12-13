Jose Tiki Mug Now Available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto in Walt Disney World

“My siestas are getting shorter and shorter!” The latest Tiki Mug to come to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort features Jose himself from Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room.
What’s Happening:
- Guests can head to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World and stop by Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto today to pick up this new tiki mug.
- Wristband distribution for the new mug begins at 12:00 p.m. ET daily and will be sold with choice of either the new Manu Aloha or Blame It On The Samba (Non-Alcoholic) beverages, while supplies last.
- No word yet on when or if the mug will be coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Can you believe that 2023 will be here in just a few weeks? Walt Disney World is already getting ready for the New Year with the release of their 2023 merchandise line.
- The culinary reimagining of Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World is continuing with the announcement of a brand-new location, Carousel Coffee!
- A new Tree of Life Awakening show inspired by the world of Avatar debuted last night at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning