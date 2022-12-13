Jose Tiki Mug Now Available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto in Walt Disney World

“My siestas are getting shorter and shorter!” The latest Tiki Mug to come to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort features Jose himself from Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room.

What’s Happening:

Guests can head to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World

Wristband distribution for the new mug begins at 12:00 p.m. ET daily and will be sold with choice of either the new Manu Aloha or Blame It On The Samba (Non-Alcoholic) beverages, while supplies last.

No word yet on when or if the mug will be coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland

