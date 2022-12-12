Photos/Video: “Avatar” Inspired Tree of Life Awakening Show Debuts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Announced just a few days ago, a new Tree of Life Awakening show inspired by the world of Avatar debuted tonight at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

The world of Avatar has spread beyond Pandora and into Discovery Island, with the debut of an all-new Tree of Life Awakening.

has spread beyond Pandora and into Discovery Island, with the debut of an all-new Tree of Life Awakening. The show is inspired by both Pandora – The World of Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water .

. Produced by Lightstorm Entertainment in collaboration with Disney Live Entertainment, this new story sequence illuminates the park’s iconic Tree of Life with the magic of nature.

Creatures from the Avatar franchise appear on the Tree of Life, set to the stirring and beautiful themes of the series, originally composed by James Horner.

Watch our video of the first-ever performance of the new Avatar Tree of Life Awakening below:

For all the foodies out there, there are a few new items inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water making their way to Satu’li Canteen