Photos/Video: “Avatar” Inspired Tree of Life Awakening Show Debuts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Announced just a few days ago, a new Tree of Life Awakening show inspired by the world of Avatar debuted tonight at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • The world of Avatar has spread beyond Pandora and into Discovery Island, with the debut of an all-new Tree of Life Awakening.
  • The show is inspired by both Pandora – The World of Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water.
  • Produced by Lightstorm Entertainment in collaboration with Disney Live Entertainment, this new story sequence illuminates the park’s iconic Tree of Life with the magic of nature.
  • Creatures from the Avatar franchise appear on the Tree of Life, set to the stirring and beautiful themes of the series, originally composed by James Horner.

  • Watch our video of the first-ever performance of the new Avatar Tree of Life Awakening below:

