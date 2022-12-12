Photos/Video: “Avatar” Inspired Tree of Life Awakening Show Debuts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Announced just a few days ago, a new Tree of Life Awakening show inspired by the world of Avatar debuted tonight at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- The world of Avatar has spread beyond Pandora and into Discovery Island, with the debut of an all-new Tree of Life Awakening.
- The show is inspired by both Pandora – The World of Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water.
- Produced by Lightstorm Entertainment in collaboration with Disney Live Entertainment, this new story sequence illuminates the park’s iconic Tree of Life with the magic of nature.
- Creatures from the Avatar franchise appear on the Tree of Life, set to the stirring and beautiful themes of the series, originally composed by James Horner.
- Watch our video of the first-ever performance of the new Avatar Tree of Life Awakening below:
- For all the foodies out there, there are a few new items inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water making their way to Satu’li Canteen in Disney’s Animal Kingdom on December 16th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning