“Avatar” Inspired Tree of Life Awakening Show and New Food at Satu’li Canteen Coming Soon to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World has announced a variety of new offerings coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in celebration of the long-awaited release of Avatar: The Way of Water.
- Beginning Monday, December 12th, the world of Avatar will spread beyond Pandora and into Discovery Island, where the Tree of Life will awaken with an all-new projection show.
- The all-new experience is inspired by both Pandora – The World of Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water.
- Produced by Lightstorm Entertainment in collaboration with Disney Live Entertainment, this new story sequence illuminates the park’s iconic Tree of Life with the magic of nature.
- Actor Steven Lang from the Avatar sequel tells you a little more about the new experience, along with a brief glimpse at the show, in the video below:
- For all the foodies out there, there are a few new items inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water making their way to Satu’li Canteen in Disney’s Animal Kingdom on December 16th.
- The Metkayina Mousse is a flourless chocolate cake with chocolate mousse, decorated with raspberry gelee, mango coulis, boba pearls and finished off with a milk and white chocolate garnish.
- The colorful Ocean Moon Bowl is made with tuna, blue noodles, watermelon radish, pickled daikon, rainbow carrots, avocado, cucumbers and red cabbage with a miso and sweet soy drizzle.
- Wash it all down with the new Ilu Splash Margarita which is a mix of kiwi Monin syrup with lime juice, sour mix, Corazon Tequila Blanco, and a floating slice of Kiwi.
- Of course, there’s also plenty of Avatar merchandise available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as well as the Disneyland Resort and shopDisney.
- NYX Professional Makeup and CITIZEN Watches have both revealed Avatar-inspired collections as well.
- Avatar: The Way of Water releases exclusively in theaters one week from today, on Friday, December 16th.
