“Elemental” Inspired Ice Cream Treats Now Available at Epic Eats in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios guests can celebrate the release of Pixar’s Elemental with two new delicious treats.

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can indulge in two sweet treats inspired by the film’s stars – Ember and Wade.

Epic Eats will be serving up Ember’s Fiery Float featuring DOLE Whip Mango with chamoy-mango purée, chili-lime seasoning, and red bubble sugar, and Wade’s Cool Blue Float with vanilla soft-serve, Sprite, blueberry boba pearls, flavors of cotton candy, and a meringue wave.

You can find Epic Eats just to the right of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.

About Elemental:

Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film's original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

