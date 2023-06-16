Disney Parks Blog Highlights “Elemental” Merchandise Collections

Ok Pixar fans, do you know what today is? It’s the release date for the studio’s newest film, Elemental! Now that the movie is in theaters, you’re going to want to shop for exciting merchandise showcasing the cast of characters including the stars, Ember and Wade. The Disney Parks Blog has rounded up the best new offerings in one handy guide. Let’s take a look!
What’s Happening:
- Pixar fans of all ages are combusting with excitement because Disney and Pixar’s newest film, Elemental, is out in theaters today!
- This all-new, original feature film is set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
- In celebration of the film’s release and these amazing new characters, The Disney Parks Blog has put together a list of the newest must-have merch and apparel that fans can find this season, available now!
Toys & Collectibles
- Get to know Ember and Wade with this collectible Elemental Storytellers Figure Set by Mattel, featuring three posable figures of Wade, Ember and Clod.
- Mix up all of the elements with these adorable plush figures, available now at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, and shopDisney. Add Ember, Wade, Gale and Clod to your collection.
Apparel & Accessories
- Round Two, the popular streetwear brand co-owned by Sean Wotherspoon, has teamed up with Disney and Pixar to celebrate the release of Elemental, bringing you a special t-shirt design featuring Ember and Wade. These special UV-reactive tees change colors in the sun, and are available for online pre-order on June 16th at 11am PST.
- This shopDisney hooded zip jacket, featuring an allover print of Ember and Wade, is the perfect choice to keep warm or protect yourself from any splashing. Complete your fire outfit with the new shopDisney Elemental Ear Headband for Adults, which features Ember and Wade in a fun 3D design.
- Little ones can embrace all of nature’s elements at once in the Elemental T-Shirt for Kids, featuring fire, water, land and air residents of Element City. Additionally, the Ember Lumen T-Shirt for Girls showcases the sometimes-hotheaded Ember, and her many emotions.
- The Elemental Heathered T-Shirt for Adults features Ember and her parents Bernie and Cinder, Wade and his mom Brooke Ripple, Clod, Fern, Gale and adorable Wind Breakers team member, Lutz.
- The Ember Lumen ''I Am Calm!'' T-Shirt for Adults, which features a mineral wash treatment and a print of the fiery heroine Ember, will have fans embracing the heat.
Publishing Offerings
- The Art of Elemental presents the story behind the creation of the newest film from Pixar Animation Studios. Enjoy stunning artwork, character designs, storyboards, color scripts, and much more.
- Explore the unlikely and unique friendship between the main characters of Element City with the Elemental: Unlikely Friends middle grade novel, which expands on the story from the film!
- Readers aged 3-5 years old will enjoy the Elemental: A City for Everyone picture book. Featuring an array of characters from Elemental, this original story celebrates the differences that make us special and explores what it means to truly belong.
Disney Emoji Blitz Updates!
- Wade and Ember arrive to Disney Emoji Blitz in the Diamond Box! Bring Wade, Ember and other opposite emojis together to clear the board in the Opposites Clear Event, happening now through June 18th. You can download Disney Emoji Blitz now for free with in-app purchases on the App Store and Google Play.
