Sony Pencils in Release Dates for Two Untitled Marvel Movies

Sony Pictures has reserved dates for two currently untitled Marvel movies, on November 8th, 2024 and June 27th, 2025, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The two reserved dates (November 8th, 2024 and June 27th, 2025) will both have access to IMAX screens.
- There’s no word yet on what films will be released on these dates, but two possibilities are Venom 3 and the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film.
- The November 8th date currently has no competition, while the June 27th release will go up against an untitled Blumhouse movie and Disney’s live-action version of Moana.
- Holland has been on a press tour teasing the future of Spider-Man, telling Inverse “some stuff is going on”, and that he’s “excited.”
- “Whether or not it’ll come to fruition, who knows?” Holland added. “But right now it’s looking pretty good, and we’ll just have to wait and see.”
More Marvel News:
