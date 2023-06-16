Sony Pencils in Release Dates for Two Untitled Marvel Movies

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Sony Pictures has reserved dates for two currently untitled Marvel movies, on November 8th, 2024 and June 27th, 2025, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • The two reserved dates (November 8th, 2024 and June 27th, 2025) will both have access to IMAX screens.
  • There’s no word yet on what films will be released on these dates, but two possibilities are Venom 3 and the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film.
  • The November 8th date currently has no competition, while the June 27th release will go up against an untitled Blumhouse movie and Disney’s live-action version of Moana.
  • Holland has been on a press tour teasing the future of Spider-Man, telling Inverse “some stuff is going on”, and that he’s “excited.”
  • “Whether or not it’ll come to fruition, who knows?” Holland added. “But right now it’s looking pretty good, and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

More Marvel News: