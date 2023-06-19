Dooney & Bourke introduces Vibrant New Collection Inspired by “The Lion King”

It’s time to start sending out good vibes and embracing the motto “hakuna matata!” One way you can share your new attitude is with The Lion King collection from Dooney & Bourke. A vibrant pattern themed to the animated classic has pounced onto shopDisney and this purrfect assortment will be your go to summer style.

Hooray! A new Disney Dooney & Bourke collection has made a royal entrance at shopDisney with three charming bag styles featuring Simba from The Lion King .

. The future king is joined by his friends Nala, Zazu, Pumbaa, and Timon as well as some friendly giraffes and elephants.

The new collection is brightly colored with bold pinks, lush greens, fiery oranges, and a regal golden yellow all blended beautifully into a pattern worthy of the jungle. The busyness of the design is a welcome one and allows fans to discover something different each time they glance down at their bag.

As for the finishing touches, the interior lining is mossy green while the trim, zipper pulls, and straps are a lovely fuschia. The collection includes: Drawstring Bag Crossbody Tote

The Dooney & Bourke The Lion King Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

The Lion King Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag

Leather drawstring closure

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

11 1/2'' H x 9 3/4'' W x 6 3/4'' D

Strap drop: 12'' L

The Lion King Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

Zip closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

9'' H x 9'' W x 3'' D

Strap drop: 26'' L

The Lion King Dooney & Bourke Tote

Zip closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

9 1/2'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D

Handle drop: 10'' L

