Sony Pictures Reveals First Poster for “Kraven the Hunter”

Sony Pictures has shared the first official poster for Kraven the Hunter, a new movie from the world of Spider-Man coming this October.

This new poster gives us our first look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Kraven.

The poster was released following a leaked version of the film’s trailer dropping online on various social media websites.

Avengers alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars in the titular role and is joined by: Christopher Abbott Ariana DeBose Russell Crowe Alessandro Nivola Fred Hechinger Levi Miller

J.C. Chandor is directing the pic, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk penned the screenplay.

Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on October 6th, 2023.

