Sony Pictures Reveals First Poster for “Kraven the Hunter”

Sony Pictures has shared the first official poster for Kraven the Hunter, a new movie from the world of Spider-Man coming this October.
What’s Happening:
- This new poster gives us our first look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Kraven.
- The poster was released following a leaked version of the film’s trailer dropping online on various social media websites.
- Avengers alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars in the titular role and is joined by:
- Christopher Abbott
- Ariana DeBose
- Russell Crowe
- Alessandro Nivola
- Fred Hechinger
- Levi Miller
- J.C. Chandor is directing the pic, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk penned the screenplay.
- At CinemaCon 2023, it was confirmed that the film will be rated R.
- Kraven is among Marvel’s most iconic and notorious antiheroes. He has encountered Venom, Black Panther and many others as well as being one of Spider-Man’s best-known and most-formidable enemies.
- Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on October 6th, 2023.
More Marvel News:
- Don’t trust anyone. Okay maybe you can trust the stars and creators of Marvel’s Secret Invasion as they discuss the new series on the red carpet in a new video from Marvel.
- Marvel has revealed the connecting covers for X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10, which feature the long awaited wedding of Emma Frost and Tony Stark.
- Sony Pictures has reserved dates for two currently untitled Marvel movies, on November 8th, 2024 and June 27th, 2025.