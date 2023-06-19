Sony Pictures Reveals First Poster for “Kraven the Hunter”

Sony Pictures has shared the first official poster for Kraven the Hunter, a new movie from the world of Spider-Man coming this October.

  • This new poster gives us our first look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Kraven.
  • The poster was released following a leaked version of the film’s trailer dropping online on various social media websites.
  • Avengers alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars in the titular role and is joined by:
    • Christopher Abbott
    • Ariana DeBose
    • Russell Crowe
    • Alessandro Nivola
    • Fred Hechinger
    • Levi Miller
  • J.C. Chandor is directing the pic, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk penned the screenplay.
  • At CinemaCon 2023, it was confirmed that the film will be rated R.
  • Kraven is among Marvel’s most iconic and notorious antiheroes. He has encountered Venom, Black Panther and many others as well as being one of Spider-Man’s best-known and most-formidable enemies.
  • Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on October 6th, 2023.

