Universal Studios Hollywood Announces 4th of July Festivities

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced their 4th of July festivities, including live performances by the Fife and Drum Band, festive decor and amazing fireworks.
What’s Happening:
- The Independence Day festivities will include dazzling nightly fireworks displays, live music performances, specially themed décor and more, all included in the price of admission to the theme park.
- From the moment guests walk along the iconic red carpet and enter the theme park, they will be immersed in July 4th festivities from themed décor to the sounds of a fife and drum band.
- Then, beginning at 9:00 p.m., an elaborate fireworks display will splash across the sky, synchronized to a score of Universal-themed music and patriotic favorites from two locations inside of the theme park.
