Photos: “WED” Stagecoach Returns to Frontierland at Disneyland

The stagecoach located in Frontierland along the pathway to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland has returned after receiving a lengthy refurbishment.
The stagecoach has been missing from the pathway into Galaxy’s Edge since at least April 2022, where it was replaced by three large, unmarked crates. Below is a look at those crates.
Last week, the crates were removed and replaced with a plant and some green material covering a couple metal pipes. That has in turn, been replaced with the grand return of the stagecoach.
Take a look at the bright red stagecoach and you’ll see the words Wilderness Expeditions and Delivery Service, with an emphasis on the WED. This is of course a reference to WED Enterprises, the original name for Walt Disney Imagineering. The stagecoach has received a fresh coat of paint and generally looks to be in better shape than when it disappeared last year.
