“The Little Mermaid” Returning to The El Capitan Theatre from July 5th–23rd

by |
Tags: , , ,

The Little Mermaid is splashing back to The El Capitan Theatre for a special engagement from July 5th–23rd.

What’s Happening:

  • The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be welcoming back The Little Mermaid from Wednesday, July 5th to Sunday, July 23rd.
  • The Little Mermaid will be shown daily (except Thursday, July 6th) during that span, only at 9:30 a.m.
  • Tickets are $10 for all ages and are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango.
  • Also playing at the El Capitan Theatre through July 25th is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will be shown later in the day.
  • The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is in theaters now. Be sure to check out our review of Disney’s latest live-action adaptation.

More Disney Movie News: