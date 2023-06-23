“The Little Mermaid” Returning to The El Capitan Theatre from July 5th–23rd

The Little Mermaid is splashing back to The El Capitan Theatre for a special engagement from July 5th–23rd.

What’s Happening:

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be welcoming back The Little Mermaid from Wednesday, July 5th to Sunday, July 23rd.

from Wednesday, July 5th to Sunday, July 23rd. The Little Mermaid will be shown daily (except Thursday, July 6th) during that span, only at 9:30 a.m.

will be shown daily (except Thursday, July 6th) during that span, only at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 for all ages and are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango

Also playing at the El Capitan Theatre through July 25th is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , which will be shown later in the day.

, which will be shown later in the day. The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is in theaters now. Be sure to check out our review

