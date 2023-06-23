“The Little Mermaid” Returning to The El Capitan Theatre from July 5th–23rd

The Little Mermaid is splashing back to The El Capitan Theatre for a special engagement from July 5th–23rd.
What’s Happening:
- The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be welcoming back The Little Mermaid from Wednesday, July 5th to Sunday, July 23rd.
- The Little Mermaid will be shown daily (except Thursday, July 6th) during that span, only at 9:30 a.m.
- Tickets are $10 for all ages and are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango.
- Also playing at the El Capitan Theatre through July 25th is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will be shown later in the day.
- The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is in theaters now. Be sure to check out our review of Disney’s latest live-action adaptation.
More Disney Movie News:
- Disney has released the trailer for their new film The Slumber Party, coming July 27th to Disney Channel and July 28th to Disney+.
- A new featurette about Disney’s new film adaptation of the Haunted Mansion has been released, discussing the influence of the attraction on the film.
- Jennifer Lee, co-director of both Frozen films and the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, will not be returning to direct the third Frozen film.