Disney Releases Trailer for “The Slumber Party” – Premiering July 27th on Disney Channel, Next Day on Disney+

Disney has released the trailer for their new film The Slumber Party, coming July 27th to Disney Channel and July 28th to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- The Slumber Party depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan and Paige, along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica, wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before. Now they must retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl Anna Maria…and explain why there’s a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan’s left eyebrow, and why she’s wearing unattainable hottie Jake Ramirez’s signature black hoodie.
- The film stars:
- Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
- Darby Camp (Big Little Lies)
- Emmy Liu-Wang (Raven’s Home)
- Valentina Herrera (Black Widow)
- Dallas Liu (Pen15)
- Caroline Valencia (Only Murders in the Building)
- Paula Pell (Not Dead Yet)
- Alex Cooper Cohen
- Ramon Rodriguez
- Veronica Rodriguez (Let’s Get Married) serves as director, while the film was written by Eydie Faye (Fuller House).
- The Slumber Party premieres July 27th on Disney Channel, and then streams on Disney+ the next day, July 28th.
