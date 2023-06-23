Disney Releases Trailer for “The Slumber Party” – Premiering July 27th on Disney Channel, Next Day on Disney+

Disney has released the trailer for their new film The Slumber Party, coming July 27th to Disney Channel and July 28th to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The Slumber Party depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan and Paige, along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica, wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before. Now they must retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl Anna Maria…and explain why there’s a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan’s left eyebrow, and why she’s wearing unattainable hottie Jake Ramirez’s signature black hoodie.

The film stars: Tituss Burgess ( Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ) Darby Camp ( Big Little Lies ) Emmy Liu-Wang ( Raven’s Home ) Valentina Herrera ( Black Widow ) Dallas Liu ( Pen15 ) Caroline Valencia ( Only Murders in the Building ) Paula Pell ( Not Dead Yet ) Alex Cooper Cohen Ramon Rodriguez

Veronica Rodriguez ( Let’s Get Married ) serves as director, while the film was written by Eydie Faye ( Fuller House ).

) serves as director, while the film was written by Eydie Faye ( ). The Slumber Party premieres July 27th on Disney Channel, and then streams on Disney+ the next day, July 28th.

More Disney+ News: