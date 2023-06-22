“Lang Lang Plays Disney” Coming to Disney+ on September 15th

Piano virtuoso Lang Lang is getting his own special on Disney+ showcasing his recent album, The Disney Book.

What’s Happening:

  • The brand-new special, Lang Lang Plays Disney, will feature performances of classic Disney music on piano, backed by an orchestra.
  • Lang Lang Plays Disney will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on September 15th.
  • Disney+ released a trailer for the special today, where Lang Lang talks about the legacy of classic music within Disney movies, alongside some clips from the performance.

  • Earlier this year, Lang Lang performed his album The Disney Book live in concert with The Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
  • The concert featured scores from beloved Disney films like:
    • Mary Poppins
    • Frozen
    • Mulan
    • Beauty and the Beast
    • And more
  • You can find The Disney Book on many of your favorite streaming platforms, such as Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/6s4Nj1n5yQuyn6ML0Jjk3z?si=xXmAMbe9S2SilNspSGxKNw

