“Lang Lang Plays Disney” Coming to Disney+ on September 15th

Piano virtuoso Lang Lang is getting his own special on Disney+ showcasing his recent album, The Disney Book.

The brand-new special, Lang Lang Plays Disney , will feature performances of classic Disney music on piano, backed by an orchestra.

Lang Lang Plays Disney will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on September 15th.

Disney+ released a trailer for the special today, where Lang Lang talks about the legacy of classic music within Disney movies, alongside some clips from the performance.

The magic of Disney through music. ✨#LangLangPlaysDisney, an Original special, is streaming September 15 on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/b9cN8gcBQP — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) June 22, 2023

Earlier this year, Lang Lang performed his album The Disney Book live in concert with The Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The concert featured scores from beloved Disney films like: Mary Poppins Frozen Mulan Beauty and the Beast And more

You can find The Disney Book on many of your favorite streaming platforms, such as Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/6s4Nj1n5yQuyn6ML0Jjk3z?si=xXmAMbe9S2SilNspSGxKNw

