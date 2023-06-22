“Lang Lang Plays Disney” Coming to Disney+ on September 15th

Piano virtuoso Lang Lang is getting his own special on Disney+ showcasing his recent album, The Disney Book.
- The brand-new special, Lang Lang Plays Disney, will feature performances of classic Disney music on piano, backed by an orchestra.
- Lang Lang Plays Disney will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on September 15th.
- Disney+ released a trailer for the special today, where Lang Lang talks about the legacy of classic music within Disney movies, alongside some clips from the performance.
- Earlier this year, Lang Lang performed his album The Disney Book live in concert with The Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
- The concert featured scores from beloved Disney films like:
- Mary Poppins
- Frozen
- Mulan
- Beauty and the Beast
- And more
- You can find The Disney Book on many of your favorite streaming platforms, such as Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/6s4Nj1n5yQuyn6ML0Jjk3z?si=xXmAMbe9S2SilNspSGxKNw
