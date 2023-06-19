Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this June, which includes new National Geographic SharkFest programs, the global premiere of Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, new episodes of Bluey, the grand finale of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, and six newly restored classic Disney animated shorts. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 "Gift" at Tokyo Dome – July 14th

The first-ever solo ice show at Tokyo Dome, "GIFT,” is a story that self-portrays Yuzuru Hanyu's life and future on the ice. This piece is produced by professional skater Yuzuru Hanyu, and directed by MIKIKO, who is known for using the latest technology stage production.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly – July 28th

Mickey takes a stroll down memory lane by watching old home movies, but when he accidentally unleashes hundreds of "Steamboat Willie" Mickeys from the film reel, he and the gang must stop them from wreaking havoc on the town with their old cartoon antics.

TV Shows

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire July 5th – All Episodes Streaming

Secret Invasion July 5th – Episode 3 July 12th – Episode 4 July 19th – Episode 5 July 26th – Episode 6



New Library Additions

Sunday, July 2nd

Bull Shark Bandits (special)

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)

Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)

Return of the White Shark (special)

Saved From a Shark (special)

Shark Below Zero (special)

Shark Eat Shark (special)

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)

When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)

When Sharks Attack…And Why (S1, 5 episodes)

Wednesday, July 5th

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Friday, July 7th

Aquamania

Bath Day

Building a Building

Figaro and Frankie

Goofy Gymnastics

The Skeleton Dance

Wednesday, July 12th

Bluey

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)

Wednesday, July 19th

Wednesday, July 26th